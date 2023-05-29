Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm BAILS on State of #California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
State Farm Insurance, the largest property and casualty insurance company in California, announced Friday they would no longer be accepting new applications for any kind of insurance other than personal vehicle insurance. They claim it's because of the added risk of fire hazard and earthquakes, along with inflation, but the truth is that doing business in California is incredibly risky and uncertain, but the insurance giant bailed on the state.
https://californiaglobe.com/articles/like-a-good-neighbor-state-farm-isnt-there-state-farm-to-longer-accept-any-new-property-casualty-insurance-applications-in-ca/
