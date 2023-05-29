Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm BAILS on State of #California

State Farm Insurance, the largest property and casualty insurance company in California, announced Friday they would no longer be accepting new applications for any kind of insurance other than personal vehicle insurance. They claim it's because of the added risk of fire hazard and earthquakes, along with inflation, but the truth is that doing business in California is incredibly risky and uncertain, but the insurance giant bailed on the state.





https://californiaglobe.com/articles/like-a-good-neighbor-state-farm-isnt-there-state-farm-to-longer-accept-any-new-property-casualty-insurance-applications-in-ca/





#statefarm #insurance #woke #democrats #progressives





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more