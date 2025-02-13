🔍KINDERGARTENERS exposed to LGBT hogwash: NY school board IGNORES outraged parents’ concerns and walks away

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔍KINDERGARTENERS exposed to LGBT hogwash: NY school board IGNORES outraged parents’ concerns
Men in bondage fetish gear, drag queens, and naked people – these are just some of the illustrations in the book “Rainbow Parade” by Emily Neilson.
Openly available at an elementary school library in Penfield Central School District, New York, the book prompted a group of riled-up parents to demand answers from the school board members.
However, the board walked out on them in “a slap in the face” to those “wanting to see all sexually-explicit material removed from schools,” one Penfield taxpayer mother told The Daily Wire.