Crusade Prayer 171 The Mother’s Prayer of Protection
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
24 views • 10 months ago

Ave Maria Praise be Jesus and Mary

New Crusade Prayer dictated by the Mother of Salvation on the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity in which she says.

“Here is a very special Crusade of Prayer, which I have been directed by the Most Holy Trinity, to bequeath to the world. It must be said every day.”

Crusade Prayer 171 The Mother’s Prayer of Protection

O Holy Mother of God, come to me at this time in my hour of need.

Offer my intentions to your Son, Jesus Christ, when I am drowning in sorrow.

Free me from the fear and hurt inflicted upon me for following the path of Christ.

Protect all souls from physical and mental oppression in times of turmoil ahead.

Pray, pray, pray for the darkness in the world to be lifted and free us from the perils of the evil one, and those who carry out his devious plans to destroy humanity.

Fill me with the gift of seeking out God’s help when doubts fill my soul as to His promises to redeem humanity from the clutches of evil.

Cover us with your protection and peace. Give us the solace and the strength we need to serve Jesus until our dying breath.

Pray that our suffering will bring relief to souls who are in darkness and help them to seek the salvation that God has promised them through Jesus’ death on the cross. Amen.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2024/06/01/crusade-prayer-171/



Keywords
most holy trinity171new crusade prayer
