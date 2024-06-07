BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Demonic Voices Talking to People & Intrusive Thoughts - Jerry Marzinsky Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
72 views • 11 months ago

 Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/06/07/demonic-voices-intrusive-thoughts/

Old Friend Jerry Marzinsky returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about the Intrusive Voices, The Psychiatric Tyranny, The Intelligence and Non-Corporeal (from our Third Dimensional Perspective) Beings behind the intrusive voices. Jerry talks about the release of countless psychotic prisoners into society.

Jerry talks about the Prison system including the Private Prison contributing to the Archontic breakdown of society. Jerry talks about the warning from the Voices via his psych patients. Jerry also talks about a permanent cure for mental illness and the entity influence behind it. This is the alternative to anti-psychotic drugs which literally cause the brain to shrivel.

Jerry talks about the drugging of children and the archontic template underpinning the whole dystopic system.


Demons, hearing voices, depression, anxiety, psychiatry, toxic psychiatry, psychiatric medication, assaults on psychiatrists, non-corporeal beings, intrusive voices, Jerry Marzinsky mental illness, psych patients, prison inmate, cure for mental illness, entities behind mental illness, psychiatric drugs

psychiatric drugspsychiatrydepressiondemonsanxietypsychiatric medicationprison inmatehearing voicestoxic psychiatryassaults on psychiatristsnon-corporeal beingsintrusive voicesjerry marzinsky mental illnesspsych patientscure for mental illnessentities behind mental illness
