03/17/2023 Ava Chen from New Federal State of China: We are not victims of Mr. Miles Guo, we are the victims of the SEC
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
1 view • 03/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cevc94778

03/17/2023 Ava Chen from New Federal State of China: We are not victims of Mr. Miles Guo, we are the victims of the SEC. SEC simply accepted the false claims of the CCP agents and froze all the money of the GTV investors, who are also the followers of the Whistleblowers’ Movement. They took the money in early 2021, and said they will give back the money to investors. However, more than a year and a half later, the majority of the money is still held by the SEC, and they only returned 1/10 of the investments.


03/17/2023 来自新中国联邦的Ava Chen：我们不是郭文贵先生的受害者，我们是SEC的受害者。SEC简单听取了中共特务的虚假指控，并非法冻结了所有GTV投资者、爆料革命跟随者的投资金额。他们在2021年初期冻结了这部分投资，声称会将投资款退回给投资者，然后一年半多过去了，我们投资的大部分款项仍然被SEC扣押，他们只退回了1/10的投资款。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
