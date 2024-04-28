All Christians Must Obey the Law Part 12

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
True love is the goal, the end of the Law. Yahshua said "eat My flesh. He who eats My flesh has Eternal Life." When you do that He said the He and the Father will come into you. You invite Eternal Life into you by obedience to the Law and Commandments. Without obedience, just saying, "Jesus, I invite You into my life" are just empty words.