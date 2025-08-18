© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soho House to Go Private in $2.7 Billion Deal | $9 Per Share Buyout Explained!
Soho House, the iconic global members club operator, will go private in a $2.7 billion deal led by MCR Hotels. Shareholders are being offered $9 per share—a significant premium given the club’s stock struggles since IPO. Investor Ron Burkle retains control, with new investment coming from tech figures like Ashton Kutcher and global financiers Apollo and Goldman Sachs. The move aims to strengthen Soho House’s exclusive community and global growth. Discover all the details and what it means for members and investors.
