U.S. Congressman Larry McDonald Knew All About The Wealth Stealing Private Central Banks
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1606 followers
174 views • 8 months ago

This video was recorded in the early 1980's and we are still dealing with this Judeo-Masonic mafia posing as government. What does this tell you about your so-called government. The U.S. Congress has the power to end this private asset stripping and usury private Central Bank..., yet do noting since the Federal Reserve Act was illegally passed on December 23, 1913. At ANYTIME the U.S. Congress could have ended it! What should "the people do"..., let their children deal with this criminal bullshit?

U.S. Congressman Larry McDonald on the growth of government and the central bank's stranglehold over the economy.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
larry mcdonaldcentral banksjudeo-masonic
