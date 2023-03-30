China, Brazil Deal Ditches U.S. Dollar; Trans Shooter Suspected of Anti-Christian Bigotry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China and Brazil just struck a deal to ditch the U.S. dollar and trade using each other’s currencies, putting a major dent in the dollar’s status as the world reserve currency; police refuse to release the Nashville Christian school trans shooter’s manifesto, sparking suspicion of anti-Christianity bigotry; and technology experts call for a halt on further Artificial Intelligence, citing existential dangers as a reason.
Also on the show: Host Paul Dragu interviews The New American senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko about her hosting a panel at the “Better Way Conference” in the U.K. this June; a discussion about the worth of the individual; and JBS Coordinator Robert Owens talks about the one-two punch of educating and activating.