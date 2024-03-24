Parkinson's is an endocannabinoid deficiency! Start growing cannabis, everyone!

Charlie Ward: Question there about Parkinson's.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Parkinson's is an endocannabinoid deficiency. And we can start there and this is my biggest single rant. Start growing cannabis, everyone. Nobody can regulate that plant. Trump gave us the Farm Bill, grow it! There's a paper we show "Taming THC" we make with Betacarophyllene and other things. Betacarophyllene is pepper, hot chili peppers, will hit that sensor. So I can bring the plants in to hit the sensors I don't need THC. I can use other ways to modulate the sensor but the sensor can't be modulated by hemp. Hemp makes rope we want that back in our environment too. We don't care what anybody says about cannabis. We will grow it, we will make it, we will give it to you and we will heal!





