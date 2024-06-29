Biden Bombs Bigly - Supreme Court Hands Down Major Victory for J6rs - Headline News 6/28/24

Weekly News Report! Democrats are in panic mode after last night's debate, asking, "what do we do now?" Major players reported asking Joe to step down. In a 6-3 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court overruled DOJ’s interpretation of a key obstruction of an official proceeding statute used against J6 defendants, narrowing the use of 1512(c)2. Additionally, in a momentous 6-3 decision, #SCOTUS just took a sledgehammer to the ability of #Federal agencies to overreach and overregulate businesses by overturning #Chevrondeference which -a huge blow to the #AdministrativeState and a great victory for #freedom. Please send your prayers up for Rep. Thomas Massie who just announced the passing of his wife and love of his life of 35 yrs. Good news- Oklahoma to put the Bible and the Ten Commandments IN EVERY SINGLE CLASSROOM IN THE STATE saying they are foundational for western civilization. #TractorSupply gets "Bud Lighted" & walks back woke agenda after losing $2 billion they decided to stick to selling farm equipment rather than engaging in political activism. All of that and more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

