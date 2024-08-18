08-18-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART Part 19 Leprosy: The Source or Root

Deuteronomy 28:15 “And it shall be, if you do not obey the voice of יהוה your Elohim, to guard to do all His commands and His laws which I command you today, that all these curses shall come upon you and overtake you:





Deuteronomy 28:21 “יהוה makes the plague cling to you until He has consumed you from the land which you are going to possess. 22 “יהוה strikes you with wasting disease, and with inflammation, and with burning, and with extreme heat, and with the sword, and with blight, and with mildew. And they shall pursue you until you perish.