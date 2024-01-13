Create New Account
Former vice president at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: "You have to be brave now".
Former vice president at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: "You have to be brave now".

"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned. If you comply with this tyranny, it will end with the loss of your liberty, and probably your life. That's what's going to happen if you and everybody else choose to do nothing at all."


Source: https://rumble.com/v18jjnn-crime-is-not-health-with-mike-yeadon.html


