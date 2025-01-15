Creation Reveals the Invisible things of God, That Elon Musk cannot deny that there seems to be something greater than his mind can comprehend, Romans 1:19-20 - Morning Manna - Jan 14, 2025

He speaks to us through his creation. There's no excuse not to know God. Hi! I'm a member of Faith & Values, and I think you should be too. Come join me! See you there, https://members.faithandvalues.com/share/-u0jfFxEHLtJKQf-?utm_source=manual

I haven't told the story for a long time. This happened, I don't know maybe six, seven, eight years ago it was at the previous house we Had and And I was home alone one day. Susan was away with either her son or daughter. I don't recall. I had the whole day by myself, and I was studying the Word of God. And I had, Doc, this giant book. It was old. About, it only had two tops, it was like 600 pages. And it was written, like, sometime in the 1700s.

It had two topics, baptism and Holy Communion. It was like 300 pages on each topic. Wow. You know those old preachers? It was a German book. It was translated into English. And I, I sat there that day, just devouring that book. And sometime in the afternoon, I was on my patio, and I'm face, facing eastward. At that time, the sea, the ocean was about five miles away, eastward from where I'm sitting. And I looked up, and I saw this brilliant light show. Of lightning. You could see a storm was coming in from afar. And I, I just stopped for a moment, and I'm watching the brilliant, spectacular lightning flashes. And I, uh, outfit looked extraordinary. I saw, OK, that's amazing. Then, then I looked up, and I saw two rainbows, a double rainbow.

Wow, isn't that beautiful, a double rainbow. And then a few minutes later, I looked up again, and right over inside my backyard, we had a very small backyard, right inside my backyard were about 50 or 60 small birds, like finches, I don't know what they were, to me, they look like finches. And there's like 50 or 60 of them have come into my yard, Doc, and they were doing a show for me that the Blue Angels couldn't do. They were diving and cutting around each other. It was absolutely spectacular. It was the most amazing aerial acrobatics I've ever seen in my life. And I'm sitting there watching this, and then it was just like, I didn't hear it, but it was like there was a whistle, and they just flew south.

They just left my yard in one flock together. It was like they just turned and went south. And then I realized, wait a minute. And in the space of 15 minutes, there's been a brilliant lightning show. There's been a double rainbow, and there was an aerial acrobatic show, finches. But there is no God. And I said, I prayed, I said, oh, God, that was the most amazing things I've seen. Thank you so much. Yes. And you know what I heard the Holy Spirit say? Rick, I do this often for my people, but they're too busy to notice. And it convicted me, and I thought, how many things have I missed? How many times has God done something like that in my life, and I was too busy to notice what my Father was doing for me?

Just to please me, just to say, look at me. Look, Rick, look at me. I'm your God. I'm your maker. I'm your father. Look what I can do. This is my creation speaking to you. How many times has that happened? Now I'm alert. I'm looking for those things now. He speaks to us through his creation. There's no excuse not to know God. The order, the complexity, the beauty of his creation testify to the existence and nature of God. And that makes it impossible for anyone to rightfully claim ignorance of God's existence. And therefore, on Judgment Day, the evidence is in the file folder. You knew I existed. What's your excuse? We don't have any excuse. None.

Leaves us all people without an excuse. And again, the accountability is the foundation for God's justice. And we need to be open to the fact that God is just. He is fair. He is just. Alright, I think we need to wrap it up. I'm over our time limit. So I just want to say to anybody that's on our Bible study today. I don't make the assumption that everybody is in a personal relationship with Jesus. You might be here because you're searching and you're looking for answers. And I would hope that today's lesson would encourage you. You are without excuse when it comes to the day where your life is held in balance. You're without excuse. And I invite you to respond to the Lord's call to you. He's calling to you through your conscience.



































