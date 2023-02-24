Alex Jones does an interview on directed energy weapons. 9-19-13

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I posted this because it's Alex Jones doing the interview. Why? Because he says very little about it now. He only makes glancing shots. It's strange to me. Like a lot of things involving directed energy weapons, it went dark. Even at the conspiracy sites. To my knowledge, Adams has never made mention of it. I'm not actually making such a big deal about that but there is the question of why. The most important thing to human survival and a vacuum of information. More, I want to be clear. I respect and trust Mike Adams and Alex Jones. My question is only why.
I found this video on an old www.satweapons.com page. The site itself was killed off in 2018. A time period 99% of sites about directed energy weapons were killed off. You can still access some of them using the Wayback Machine at www.archive.org