Fractured Soul 25: Healthy & Unhealthy Attachment | How to Heal & Prevent Attachment Disorders

A viral video of two men going through the airport with their adopted baby via surrogacy has sparked a conversation around various attachment disorders. In this particular video, the babies did not make eye contact or seem connected with their caregivers, giving rise to the concern that these children will grow up to have an attachment disorder. Children begin forming proper attachment styles in the womb. When their needs are properly met with love, a healthy attachment is created. When needs are not met or abuse is introduced, children may form improper attachment styles and even cut off from the world itself. Tonight we will discuss healthy and unhealthy attachment styles and how to heal from trauma created in those early childhood years. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-24/









