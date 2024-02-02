🚨 MAJOR BUILDING COLLAPSE NEAR 770 CHABAD 🕍 JEWISH HEADQUARTERS ⚠️

Source: https://gab.com/TeoAnon17/posts/111863386348153739





🚨NEWS ALERT: Emergency crews are attempting to recover trapped people after a major building collapse near the 770 Chabad Jewish Headquarters ⚠️





One confirmed dead, with multiple still missing.





Were their illegal tunnels responsible for this?





It took months, perhaps years, for a small crew of Lubavitchers to dig a secret passageway underneath 770 Eastern Parkway, the famed Brooklyn headquarters of the Chabad movement.





They would not let it be filled so easily.





The tunnel was discovered in December and deemed a danger to the structure. But when a cement truck arrived on Monday to fill in the tunnel, students mounted a last stand.





Ripping off wood paneling in the women’s section of the sanctuary, the students revealed the cavernous space and jumped inside, refusing to leave.





The NYPD eventually made 10 arrests, and video showed several men in Hasidic garb being led out, their wrists bound with zip ties.





Reports said those behind the tunnel’s excavation had hoped to expand 770, but it was not obvious how the tunnel, which connected the synagogue to the defunct Chabad mikvah around the corner, accomplished that.





The chaos at 770 is the latest chapter in a multiyear battle. The Chabad-Lubavitch movement, despite holding the title to the property, does not control the sanctuary that spans the space below it. It has been locked in litigation with a Chabad synagogue over control of that space for decades.





