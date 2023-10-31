BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ron Wyatt discovered the Ark of the covenant in 1982
Truth John 14:6
Truth John 14:6
559 followers
2
175 views • 10/31/2023

Ron Wyatt's discovery of the Ark of the Covenant in January 1982 outside the walls of Jerusalem. You must have missed this great discovery on, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, AND MSNBC. That's because the greatest archaeological discovery of mankind was dismissed by all the news media! Why because they would be exposing the truth of the bible and Jesus Christ as God in the flesh. Ron was interviewed on his death bed dying from cancer in 1998 and was asked if everything he had discovered

