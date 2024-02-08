Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 840 Troops, 61 Artillery As Ukraine Downs 200 Drones in a Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Feb 7, 2024
Today, we're focusing on a significant turning point in the ongoing hostilities. Recent reports have emerged indicating that Russia has suffered heavy losses, with 840 troops and 61 artillery systems lost in combat.
Additionally, Ukraine has successfully downed 200 drones, further impacting Russia's military operations. These developments mark a critical juncture in the conflict, with implications that extend beyond the battlefield.
Note: Thumbnails are just illustrations
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoao0teYTDU