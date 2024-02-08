Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 840 Troops, 61 Artillery As Ukraine Downs 200 Drones in a Day

US Military News





Feb 7, 2024





Today, we're focusing on a significant turning point in the ongoing hostilities. Recent reports have emerged indicating that Russia has suffered heavy losses, with 840 troops and 61 artillery systems lost in combat.





Additionally, Ukraine has successfully downed 200 drones, further impacting Russia's military operations. These developments mark a critical juncture in the conflict, with implications that extend beyond the battlefield.





Note: Thumbnails are just illustrations





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoao0teYTDU