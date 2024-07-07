BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stranger Than Fiction
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
198 views • 10 months ago

5 Finger Death Punch -Stranger Than Fiction
Video done on/around September ‎24, ‎2010

It's stranger than fiction, How you've decayed, It must be so lonely, Lost within your ways

You're born alone, you die alone, The rest is yours to fill the gap, The world goes on without you here, Adjust or just collapse

Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help, By yourself, by yourself, by yourself

Verbal grenades, You throw in vain, I can't believe you'd stoop so low, Of all the things you took away, I miss my mind the most

Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help

By yourself, By yourself, By yourself

Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help!

Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help!

It's stranger than fiction, How you've decayed, It must be so lonely, Lost within your ways

losthatredlyingdeceivingscreamingsstranger than fictionfive finger death punchdistasterby yourself
