5 Finger Death Punch -Stranger Than Fiction

Video done on/around September ‎24, ‎2010



It's stranger than fiction, How you've decayed, It must be so lonely, Lost within your ways



You're born alone, you die alone, The rest is yours to fill the gap, The world goes on without you here, Adjust or just collapse



Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help, By yourself, by yourself, by yourself



Verbal grenades, You throw in vain, I can't believe you'd stoop so low, Of all the things you took away, I miss my mind the most



Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help



By yourself, By yourself, By yourself



Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help!



Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help!



It's stranger than fiction, How you've decayed, It must be so lonely, Lost within your ways

