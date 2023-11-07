The Untold Story of The Rescued IDF Soldier from Hamas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 31October2023
These are videos that NO MAINSTREAM MEDIA outlets will air. They are the personal videos of faith and trust in God that the family had while Ori was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza.
They are the behind the scenes family videos of the ecstatic celebration when she came home!