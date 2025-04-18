An Infant Was Stolen From An Innocent Family By The Virginia Government Via CPS

Imagine the police and CPS show up at your home with guns aimed at the father and the mother who is nursing her infant has her infant baby stolen from her and the father. The father and the mother are innocent of any crimes and there are no charges and there is no due process but your infant baby is stolen from you while under threat of deadly consequences if you attempt to protect your own child from being stolen by a tyrannical government agency known as Child Protective Services or CPS.



Perhaps it would not be too excessively shocking once it is understood that CPS is typically involved with child sex trafficking but nevertheless it is a very horrific crime for a government agency to steal your own child from you and you probably will never see your own child again as your child will likely be trafficked to some evil pedophile that will use your child, an infant in this case for their own evil sexual perversions with your child suffering unimaginable torment during the horrific and very cruel abuses by an evil satanic pedophile and your child, being an infant will most likely die a horrible and very painful death.

It's all about money to sell your child to very wicked people. This families infant baby was most likely harvested under threat of great harm and even death of the father in order to profit from the sale of their child to some evil pedophile.

Another part of the story is how some companies participate in the child sex trafficking industry by allowing transactions through their company to launder the money to the child sex/slave trafficker in exchange for the child even though the item marketed is some merchandise such as furniture but is extremely high priced by several and multiple times the normal cost of the merchandise. An example might be a piece of furniture that would be expected to be priced at $400 but is actually priced at $8000 or more. These kinds of transactions have been happening online through various companies to hide the transactions of child sex trafficking and slavery.

Think about the evil world we live in. This very evil and wicked practice of child sex trafficking and slavery must be put to an end and the New California State will definitely stop it and is currently fighting against this evil. Will you join the fight and join the New California State movement and help in the fight against this horrific evil and other evils?

