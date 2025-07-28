© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Times are Changing: Big Pharma Gatekeepers Destroy Competition when they CAN w/ Kevin Trudeau
3
1 month ago
*
*
*
In this powerful episode, Kevin Trudeau—author, media personality, and health freedom pioneer—joins the program to reveal the untold story behind his 10-year imprisonment. Once a dominant voice challenging Big Pharma before it was even remotely safe to do so, Trudeau paid the ultimate price for exposing information that is now widely discussed in the health freedom movement.
-
His groundbreaking book, Natural Cures "They" Don’t Want You to Know About, spent an astonishing 24 months on the New York Times bestseller list, shaking up the medical industry and empowering millions. But success came at a cost: his bold challenge to the establishment, and the system’s loss of narrative control, led to his downfall.
-
Now, Kevin is back—unfiltered and unafraid. In this exclusive interview, he shares what really happened, what he learned behind bars, and why he believes the tide is finally turning.
-
Follow Kevin at KevinTrudeau.com
*
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
*
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
*
*
*
*
*
