06.14 Ava on The AlphaWarrior Show: MILES GUO WARNED - INFILTRATION NOT INVASION
Changpeng Zhao is an enlisted frontman doing a spy job for serving the CCP kleptocrats and his boss Wang Qishan.
赵长鹏是一名被雇佣的代言人，为中共的盗国贼和他的上司王岐山执行间谍任务。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@alphawarrior @moschinese @mosenglish