WALKING WITH JESUS Part 9: Our Friend Jesus

Jesus came as a Savior 2,000 years ago and expressed a desire to have a personal friendship with every person He saved. He was frustrated at times by mankind's lack of faith and the hypocrisy of the Jewish leadership. The one thing that disappointed Jesus the most was when the disciples had a hard time grasping that He was not only their Lord and Savior, but He also wanted to be their friend, and He wanted to have fellowship with them.

The Bible tells us that God is love and this also means that Jesus is love. He yearns to be our friend, but to be His friend, we must operate our lives with divine unconditional love. You see, the kingdom of Satan is built on fear, violence, hate and greed, whereas the kingdom of God is built upon love.

Satan and God are polar opposites of each other and love is greater than hate. As Christians, love is not an option if we want the divine love of God to flow through us. Jesus instructed us to love our enemies and did the same for you and me before we were born again. There is no love without forgiveness and forgiveness does not exist without love.

