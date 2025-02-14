Ohio CAUV land valuations are going up (Geauga County)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the first of several videos that will help explain how our Ohio counties are increasing farmers taxable real estate property. The new computer system appears to have problems but it also allows for the removal of unproductive land designated as 'residual' but it is considered wasted space, like driveways and land we do not actively farm, according to satellite images.