The Not So Occult Symbolism at Burning Man 2023 - TruthStream Media
America at War
America at War
86 views • 10/29/2023

A Ukrainian / Illuminati Ritual in the BlackRock desert!Isn't that nice?

These people are demonic folks, leading humanity down the primrose path!
I suggest that everyone stop being led around by their nose through propaganda!

Go and show your support for TruthStream Media by liking this video, they really do great work. And while you are there, there's several other relevant videos you should check out!

original video:
The Not So Occult Symbolism at Burning Man 2023
https://youtu.be/DaJtVAS0UR8 

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Xephula  https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw 

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
biblesatanoccultilluminatislaveryukrainesymbolismritualfreemasonburning man
