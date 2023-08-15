© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2o6a94a05b
Why does The CCP fear Miles Guo the most?
Check out this video to learn about Miles Guo’s Whistleblower Movement and how It has become a most existential threat to The CCP!
CCP ≠ CHINA
#FreeTheChinesePeople
郭先生灭共的传奇故事持续在英文媒体发酵。美国自媒体大咖Kwak Brothers在油管发布的视频再次让西方人看到一个有血有肉、有情有义、敢于挑战邪恶中共的第一人的真实故事。 Kwak Brothers的油管有超过33万的粉丝订阅，这个视频以“让中共最害怕的男子汉“为标题，在短短7分多钟内，揭露了中共倾尽国家之力对郭先生的抹黑和打压，展示了郭先生不畏强权、不惜失去自己的财富和冒着生命危险为中国人的自由付出的巨大代价，视频还强调了郭先生爆料的精准和前瞻性，随着时间的流逝都得到了验证，例如中共病毒来源和疫苗强制对美国造成的伤害。视频还指出郭先生被指控“金融诈骗“是没有根据的，与其他金融诈骗案不同，郭先生并没有伤害投资者。这个视频提到郭先生“音乐灭共“和3.15那天18楼离奇着火的事情。