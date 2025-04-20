Truck Guy Stops Advancing Thug

…. Truck guy was at a convenience store with his girlfriend, and when they were about to leave, he noticed two thugs harassing a lone individual pumping gas. The two thugs were in his face and making threats… truck guy decided to pull closer and keep an eye on the situation, ready to step in if necessary, to stop the bullying.

Well, the lone gas pumping guy ends up driving off, suffering only a slap in the face as he pulled away. One of the thugs notices that truck guy’s girlfriend is recording it all, and once the gas pumping guy leaves, the thug’s attention turns to truck guy, as he says “hey, you with the camera”… and truck guy, being the super cool calm and collected guy that he is, instinctively reply’s back, “shut up”, more under his breath than loud enough to be heard, and I’m betting he wasn’t even aware he said “shut up”, it was just an instinctual word that came out of his mouth, like his brain was “prepping” the body, for a possible fight…. The thug takes off his shirt and throws it aside, as he rapidly approaches the truck… a sure sign that the thug guy was going to start some shit … truck guy is already ready for trouble, as he was since the second he pulled up to watch the situation. Truck guy announces a one sentence warning, “best get away from my shit”, the thug doesn’t slow down, so truck guy blasts the thug with a fire extinguisher, and then calmly commences to put the truck in gear and drive off, under the cover of the cloud of smoke, that bellowed about in the still night air…. and as truck guy starts to pull away, you can hear the thug guy barking out a command to thug guy number two…. “Shoot him, shoot him, shoot him”. Truck guy calmly repeats himself as thug number two approaches rapidly, one hand reaching toward the small of his back, and truck guy issues the same warning, “best get away from my shit”, as he shoots another cloud of smoke, at thug number two, and then truck guy drives off into the sunset, laughing, and him and his girlfriend, ladies and gentlemen, live happily ever after. A true modern day hero.