© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At the beginning of last week, war correspondents and military experts began to claim that the Russian Army started using its latest classified weapon in the special military operation zone. In particular, the destruction of numerous Ukrainian drones and the so-called NATO loitering munitions, caused by a mysterious and powerful stream of infrared radiation, was recorded in the Donetsk and Pokrovsk directions of the front.................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/