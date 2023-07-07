BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Explosive Interview: Congressman Stumbles on Hunter Biden Investigation Questions
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • 07/07/2023

A prominent Democratic congressman found himself stumbling in an interview when confronted with allegations of political meddling in the Hunter Biden investigation. The whistleblower claims the Justice Department ignored pleas for special counsel powers to prosecute Hunter Biden. Rep. Ro Khanna attempted to defend the administration but contradicted the whistleblower's sworn testimony. The incident raises questions about potential intervention and the U.S. Attorney's role. Last month, Hunter Biden reached a plea deal for tax fraud and unlawful possession of firearms, sparing him prison time. The revelations have ignited political dispute and demand increased accountability. As more evidence surfaces, scrutiny and transparency become vital for our democracy. Stay tuned for further updates on this political quagmire.

Keywords
current eventsgovernmenthunter biden investigationstumbblesdemocratic congressman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy