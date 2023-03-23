Alex Jones announces Alex Jones for President GAME PLAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones for President. Common Sense. This is a detailed game plan from a passionate No Fap No PMO, Testosterone Boosted, Infowars Store loving Alex Jones fan. Callers and commenters have been asking Alex Jones to run. He finally agreed and announced his run on the March 23, 2023 episode of The Alex Jones Show on Banned.video.