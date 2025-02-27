BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPSTEIN Files?⚡️Journalists leave White House with "Epstein Files, Phase 1"?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1314 followers
137 views • 6 months ago

⚡️ Journalists leave White House with "Epstein Files: Phase 1" 

(this might be old info in the binders, not sure yet, so don't get your hopes up.)

Journalist and TV host Emily Austin confirmed that Attorney-General Pam Bondi handed over the documents to journalists and influencers.

Political commentators were spotted at the White House Thursday holding binders that read “The Epstein Files” hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi promised the release of documents about wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who sexually abused underage girls.

It was not immediately clear what was in the binders, which have not been released publicly by the Justice Department.

The binders read “declassified,” but it was not immediately clear whether the information contained in the binders ever had been classified. Among those holding the binders was political commentator Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino.

📹 Social media footage

Adding: 

The Trump administration "released" the Epstein files to a bunch of Zionist influencers and they are engagement farming off it.

And nothing has been released to the public. Makes sense...

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
