Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Metal Slug Warfare (2023, Mega Drive) (demo)
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
3 Subscribers
14 views
Published 2 months ago

Metal Slug Warfare is a shoot'em up that is being developed by Studio Vetea. This video shows a demo version of the game.


You can find the demo on

https://vetea.itch.io/metal-slug-warfare-demo-megadrive


The game is a fan-game based on the Metal Slug series. It takes assets from the games for most of its graphics. The game is more simple than the original series. You get dropped into a horizontal level and need to survive as long as possible in order to get a high score. An endless amount fo soldiers will appear, as well as helicopters. If you shoot down a helicopter, it will take some time for another to appear. P.O.W.s appear in the level, and an arrow will show you in which direction the next P.O.W. is. Freeing one will give you an item, like a stronger weapon, grenades or health. Unlike normal Metal Slug games, you have a health bar. Scoring enough points will increase your rank. Once you reach a certain rank, you unlock another level.

Keywords
genesissegashootemupmega drivestudio veteametal slug

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket