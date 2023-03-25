The Incredible Parallels Between 9/11 & COVID | Richard Gage, AIA & Madhava Setty, MD

This unique presentation is an exercise in "sense making." We look at the incredible Parallels between the 9/11 and COVID19 Deep State False Flag events which developed originally by Kevin Ryan. These are the two events that have had the largest impact on our society. But were they "intended outcomes" and thus "planned events"? Review the evidence, if you dare, and decide for yourself.





Richard Gage, AIA, Architect and Madhava Setty, MD examine, in turn, each set of parallels - and reach startling conclusions. Joe Martino of Collective Evolution hosts this deeper look into our "collective evolution."





Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org

