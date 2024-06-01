BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Ukraine is turned into a Death Camp for its own People
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
11 months ago

A cry of distress from Ukraine: men are torn from their cars, brutally forced to the front, abused in recruitment centers. Tens of thousands are trying to escape. Daily, the bodies of drowned men are pulled out of a bordering river. Meanwhile, President Selensky complains about a lack of morale and that there are not enough men at the front. A new law to tighten mobilization (May 18, 2024) is intended to „remedy“ the situation. What the US is „benevolently“ supporting with new weapons packages is in reality a gigantic crime – or, as the Ukrainian foreign minister macabrely but unambiguously puts it: „They provide the weapons, we provide the people.“

