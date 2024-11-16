A Fresh Start for Autumn Planting 🍂🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I went to the garden center this week to get some more cabbages and Swiss Chard starts after the previous ones were eaten by bugs. I also got some arugula. In the kitchen I made some coleslaw, and sliced up some chayote to go along with it. And I made some brownies! 🤤
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶