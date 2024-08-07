America panics in attack on Ain al-Assad airbase Iraq

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States is alarmed by the dangerous atmosphere in drone and Katyusha rocket attacks by Iraqi Resistance on Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar province, western Iraq. The US Defense Department confirmed several soldiers were injured and it is assessing the extent of the damage.
