Tim Kirby - "Moving to Russia, Life in Russia"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On May 18, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Tim Kirby
Topic: Moving to Russia, Life in Russia
Bio:
Tim Kirby is an American born Russian Political Analyst and Radio Talk Show host. He has lived in Russia since 2006 and writes on a wide variety of topics from geopolitics to ideology. He also does travel material as well as DIY on YouTube. Kirby also plays for the offensive line of the Moscow Spartans American Football Club.
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
