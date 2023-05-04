BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Earth Day 2023
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • 05/04/2023

To leave this planet in MUCH BETTER SHAPE than how you found it -- while learning how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, AND grocery bill$ -- log into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To view a world-class list of energy-, water-, and food-INDEPENDENCE products & services on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before visiting:https://tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

To free-up your time so you can volunteer for non-profits such as CitizensClimateLobby.org and/or EnvironmentalVoterProject.org, click-on: tinyurl.com/TheNextBillionDollarCompany Help others who can't install solar on their roofs know about community solar farms by clicking-on: greensunshinepower.justviv.com/communitysolarTo get a piece of the $530+ BILLION per year domestic deregulated energy industry with a better "mousetrap" regarding automated electricity supplier switching, watch a short video after clicking-on: greensunshinepower.justviv.com/autopilot-energy-autoswitch 

Contact Viv's Founding Partner in NJ, Joseph Birnie, if you have questions about earning and/or saving with Viv:

m: 201.937.3369

[email protected] OR [email protected]

If no timely response, leave me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727 with what you're interested in and 3 to 5 times and dates that you're free to speak.

To learn how to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDIT$ on things like solar, wind, and batteries under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo



Request a FREE net zero energy or off-grid consultation by filling-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation.  Learn more at the following sites:

Linktr.ee/TeslaElectricInstitute

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Linktr.ee/UScleanAirForce

Linktr.ee/FLenergyAndSun


Lastly, since "health is wealth," be sure to look around and PRINT-OUT all of the following FREE e-guides:

tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup


Learn more about me at: Linktr.ee/DannyZen and Linkedin.com/in/multimillionmlmcoaching




Keywords
climate changeearth daydrawdown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy