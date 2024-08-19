🦉 Owls: Nature's Silent Predators 🌾 🦗

🤔 Ever wondered what happens when owls move into an area? 🦉

👨 Let’s explore with Denver Holt, the founder and president of the Owl Research Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to comprehensive owl research, education, and conservation.

⚡️ He explains the owls are not just fascinating to watch—they play a crucial role in controlling wildlife populations 🌍

🧐 In places like Montana, farmers and ranchers love having owls around. Why?

🦉 Because these incredible birds feast on mice, voles, and other pesky rodents that can destroy crops and lawns. 🌾 Plus, they munch on insects, too! 🪲

🦉 So, owls aren't just cool—they’re essential for keeping nature in balance. 🌍

