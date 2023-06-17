The Digital Prison (pt11): Russia and Bitcoin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While everyone is concerned about the CBDC, the world moves in a different direction. In part 11, more evidence is presented to support the idea that the world is moving towards Bitcoin. Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, El Salvador, Texas, and so on.
The CBDC concerns people, so naturally they will pick something they
believe is the lesser of two evils. But its a trap, both paths are false.