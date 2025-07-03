BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 21: From Singing to Killing
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 2 months ago

David came from a godly lineage and he learned to worship the Lord at an early age. In time he became the most famous singer and song writer in the history of Israel but it all started when David was thrust into the national spotlight for killing the vaunted Philistine giant named Goliath.

Afterwards, he was taken to the court of King Saul and given a position as an officer in the army. When the shepherd boy turned into a soldier, it also changed his tender heart as killing became a way of life. He even went so far as to murder 200 Philistine men for their foreskins as a dowry to King Saul for the hand of Michal.

As David's popularity rose among the people, it also aroused the king's jealousy, and eventually Saul actively sought to kill David. The Bible describes David as a man after God's own heart but the ugliness of the battlefield damages the souls of men. As a man of war, David shed so much blood that God refused to let him build the temple.

This future king who loved to play the harp and sing to the Lord became desensitized to death and destruction and this changed his outlook on life.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1688.pdf

RLJ-1688 -- JANUARY 27, 2019

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
soldierbiblemurderisraeltemplesongwriterworshipdavidjealousygoliathbloodshedpopularitybattlefieldphilistineking saulshepherd boydowrygodly lineagefamous singerarmy officermichalman after gods own heart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy