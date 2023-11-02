US Military News





Today, we have an urgent and evolving story to discuss – the Russian offensive on Avdiivka, Ukraine. This offensive has proven to be a costly failure for Moscow, with significant implications and consequences.





In recent days, the fortified eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka has witnessed intense fighting, with the Ukrainian military reporting the destruction of hundreds of pieces of Russian military equipment and the deaths of thousands of Russian troops.





According to Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the defending Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed over 300 pieces of Russian military equipment and taken the lives of approximately 3,000 enemy soldiers.





