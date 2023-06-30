Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0627 Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered
Last month, the House Judiciary Oversight Committee held a press conference to release some of the disturbing and horrifying things that scare every American to see the corruption at the highest levels of government.
众议院司法监督委员会在上个月，召开了新闻发布会，发布了一些令人不安和恐怖的事情，看到那些发生在政府最高层的腐败现象，每个美国人都会感到恐惧。
