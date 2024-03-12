Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 12, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2235 - -What could be increasing the risk of Parkinson’s disease? -What has killed all the fresh water muscles? -How are we damaging the eco system? -How do the globalist and government leadership use funding to cause us to inch closer to a communist country? -Are most Christians and the churches helping society or causing more harm? -Are you letting God’s Word move you to action? -Why do they want to ban TikTok? -Are people being hired due to their skills and qualifications or ethnicity? -Do you use Teflon or fluoride? -What risk does a baby have if the pregnant mom takes MMR vaccine or smokes weed? Todays show is thought provoking. It’s a must listen.