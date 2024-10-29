BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukrainian army killed six of their own citizens because they wanted to escape to Russia - video now with words
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 7 months ago

I posted this yesterday or the day before, now the video has words added. Cynthia

Description found with video: 

❗️The Ukrainian army killed six of their own citizens because they wanted to escape to Russia.

⚡️ Zelensky killed them just because they did not obey him. They did not want war; they wanted to live peacefully.

⚡️ He has blood on his hands. He is the reason this war started, and now he's killing his own people. 

Adding: 

❗️Courts are already punishing Ukrainians for publishing videos of forced mobilization.

⚡️A court in Odessa sentenced a man to 5 years in prison with a probationary period of 1 year for publishing a video on TikTok in which TCC employees were conducting "mobilization activities."

He was saved from prison because he pled guilty and made a deal. His iPhone was also confiscated.

Earlier, the Odessa TCC stated that videos of forced mobilization are filmed "on order", and this is done in the interests of the enemy. 


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy