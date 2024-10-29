Ukrainian army killed six of their own citizens because they wanted to escape to Russia - video now with words

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I posted this yesterday or the day before, now the video has words added. Cynthia
Description found with video:
❗️The Ukrainian army killed six of their own citizens because they wanted to escape to Russia.
⚡️ Zelensky killed them just because they did not obey him. They did not want war; they wanted to live peacefully.
⚡️ He has blood on his hands. He is the reason this war started, and now he's killing his own people.
Adding:
❗️Courts are already punishing Ukrainians for publishing videos of forced mobilization.
⚡️A court in Odessa sentenced a man to 5 years in prison with a probationary period of 1 year for publishing a video on TikTok in which TCC employees were conducting "mobilization activities."
He was saved from prison because he pled guilty and made a deal. His iPhone was also confiscated.
Earlier, the Odessa TCC stated that videos of forced mobilization are filmed "on order", and this is done in the interests of the enemy.