Arquimedes XXI (2011, Amstrad CPC)

Arquimedes XXI is an illustrated text-adventure. It was originally developed by Spanish company Dinamic Software for the ZX Spectrum and MSX. Spanish developer ESP Soft ported the game to the CPC in 2011.

The game is set in a SF scenario. Arquimedes XXI is an enemy space station where memory for the android army of the "Black galaxy of Yantzar" is being produced. You play someone who has infiltrated the station and has placed a bomb to destroy it. Now you need to find a way to escape from the station before it explodes.