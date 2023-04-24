BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The RESTRICT Act is the Final TYRANNY Nail in the Coffin of the Crumbling Republic
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
56 views • 04/24/2023

Health Ranger Report | Mike Adams mini documentary:

The RESTRICT Act is the final TYRANNY nail in the coffin of the crumbling republic

Mini-documentary from Mike Adams explains the horrifying dangers of the RESTRICT Act now being pushed to criminalize free speech in America.

The government could use this act to seize websites of alt media, imprison anyone who disagrees with the regime and even burn down Christian churches, Waco-style, if they refuse to bow down to the LGBT agenda.

The RESTRICT Act is pure tyranny and pure evil. Make sure your representatives know to OPPOSE it at every level.


source:

https://rumble.com/v2jzm0u-the-restrict-act-is-the-final-tyranny-nail-in-the-coffin-of-the-crumbling-r.html

Keywords
free speechcensorshipfirst amendmenttyrannyconstitutional rightsgovernment overreach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy