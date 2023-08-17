Prepared? Maui Set Up? Trump Revolution 08/17/2023

Desperate residents are looting businesses and robbing people at gunpoint after the Maui wildfires. Police won’t let people drive to get necessities. We need to make sure we are prepared. We need to have food, water, medicine, guns, and ammunition. Pastor Stan shares how we can get prepared in troubled times and finally, we take a look at former President Trump’s trial.



00:00 - Friday Night Bible Study

03:20 - Maui Locals Looting and Robbing

11:01 - Do you own a Gun?

12:49 - Joseph’s Kitchen

14:56 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

16:25 - Grid Down

18:07 - Maui’s Police Chief

20:49 - Operation Dark Brandon

22:55 - Donald Trump





